While Moto M smartphone recently started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India, the details about its successor smartphone have now been leaked on the Internet. As per the latest information, the Moto M2 will pack 6GB of RAM, will be launched by the company in October, and will be made available in more markets than its predecessor. Separately, the specifications for the company's anticipated Moto X4 smartphone have also been leaked online.

First talking about the Moto M2, tipster Andri Yatim has suggested that the smartphone will be made available in more markets than its predecessor. Further the smartphone is expected to feature "cutting edge" MediaTek processors and sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. Yatim says that the upcoming Lenovo smartphone will be made available in two RAM/storage configurations, i.e. 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage.

Last month, a GeekBench listing of an upcoming Lenovo smartphone, expected to be Moto M2, suggested that the device will come with Helio X20 processor, run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and pack 4GB of RAM.

Moving on to the Moto X4 bit, VentureBeat's Evan Blass reports that the smartphone will be unveiled in fourth quarter this year, citing a source who has knowledge of the company's plans. In terms of specifications, the Moto X4 has been said to come with an aluminium body and pack a 5.2-inch full-HD display.

The highlight feature on the smartphone is a dual camera setup on the rear end with an 8-megapixel and another 12-megapixel sensor. The phone also features a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies, as per the report. The Moto X4 has been tipped to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well as a fingerprint scanner at the front that allows users to unlock the device as well as provides other navigation controls as well.

The upcoming Moto X4 is said to run Android 7.1 Nougat and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has been tipped to come with 32GB of built-in storage and house a 3000mAh battery. Notably, the Moto X4 is expected to be the first non-Google smartphone to support the search giant's Project Fi MVNO service that allow users to switch seamlessly between the different carriers.

Interestingly, the newly leaked specifications for the Moto X4 are different from the ones that were leaked last month. But then again, the leaked launch date for the smartphone - June 30 - also turned out to be incorrect. As this information is not official still, we advise our readers to take it with a pinch of salt.