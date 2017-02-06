Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Moto M Grey Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India Today

 
06 February 2017
Moto M Grey Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999
  • The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,999
  • Smartphone is available exclusively via Flipkart

The Moto M smartphone will be available in its Grey colour variant in the country via Flipkart on Monday, with the sale starting at 12pm IST. To recall, Lenovo made the announcement on Friday, and the smartphone was originally launched by the company back in December in Gold and Silver colour variants.

The highlight of the Moto M is that it's the first smartphone from the brand with an all-metal body. As before, it will be available in at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants respectively. The company is also detailing a Flipkart exchange offer with a discount up to Rs. 15,000.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM), Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-powered Moto M has a 5.5-inch IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution. The new Moto packs the 2.2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor under the hood. For storage expansion, Moto M users can slip microSD cards of up to 128GB capacity in the secondary SIM card slot.

On the imaging front, Moto M has a 16-megapixel rear camera with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Moto M connectivity suite includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), USB Type-C (USB 3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto M's battery is rated at 3050mAh and supports fast-charging; the smartphone measures 151.35x75.35x7.85mm and weighs 163 grams. Other key features of the new Moto M smartphone are fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Moto M

Motorola Moto M

Rs.15,999

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3050mAh
