Moto M Grey Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India From Monday

Lenovo on Friday announced that the Grey colour variant of the Moto M will be available in India from 12pm IST on Monday, February 6. The new colour variant will be exclusively available via Flipkart, just like the Gold and Silver colour variants that were launched by the company back in December.

The highlight of the Moto M is that it's the first smartphone from the brand with an all-metal body. As before, it will be available in at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants respectively. The company is also detailing a Flipkart exchange offer with a discount up to Rs. 15,000.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM), Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-powered Moto M has a 5.5-inch IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution. The new Moto packs the 2.2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor under the hood. For storage expansion, Moto M users can slip microSD cards of up to 128GB capacity in the secondary SIM card slot.

On the imaging front, Moto M has a 16-megapixel rear camera with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Moto M connectivity suite includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), USB Type-C (USB 3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto M’s battery is rated at 3050mAh and supports fast-charging; the smartphone measures 151.35x75.35x7.85mm and weighs 163 grams. Other key features of the new Moto M smartphone are fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos support.