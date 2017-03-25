Lenovo's Moto M was launched in China in November and was brought to the Indian market a month later. The mid-range smartphone boasts of a premium design language, which seems to have worked in the company's favour. A new report cites the company as claiming that more than 3 million Moto M units have been sold since its launch across all markets where the phone has been available.

According to a report, Lenovo announced this milestone at the Moto M's launch in Indonesia. The company says the smartphone has been especially popular in countries like China and India thanks to its affordable pricing and impressive specs. The Moto M was launched in India in two variants - the 32GB + 3GB model priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 64GB + 4GB version that costs Rs. 17,999.

The report further states that Moto M sales accounted for 20 percent of Lenovo's quarter revenue in Q4 2016. The smartphone is also due to launch in countries like Pakistan, Poland, Malaysia, Thailand, among others. As of now we do not have the exact figures of how many Moto M devices have been sold in India alone.

To recall, the Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Moto M is the first Motorola smartphone with an all-metal body. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution. The handset is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For storage expansion, Moto M users can slip microSD cards of up to 128GB capacity in the secondary SIM card slot.

Optics for the Moto M include a 16-megapixel rear camera with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), USB Type-C (USB 3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Moto M is fitted with a 3050mAh batter with support for fast-charging. The smartphone measures 151.35x75.35x7.85mm and weighs 163 grams.