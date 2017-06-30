Lenovo's Moto M, which was launched last year in India, has now according to user reports started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in the country. To recall, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow running Moto M smartphone was launched in two variants in India - the 32GB + 3GB model priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 64GB + 4GB version priced at Rs. 17,999.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto M, as per user reports, comes with a considerable size of around 1.5GB. Apart from the new version of Android, the update also brings along Duo video calling app to the smartphone.

While the other changes that come along with Android 7.0 Nougat should also be expected, the changelog doesn't mention changes apart from the ones mentioned above. The Moto M's Android 7.0 Nougat update rollout was first reported by FoneArena

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Moto M - the first Moto smartphone with an all-metal body - sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The new Moto smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor.

In terms of optics, Moto M comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and at front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), USB Type-C (USB 3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While Moto M was initially sold exclusively on Flipkart, the smartphone was recently made available for purchase offline as well and that too as the same price as its Web counterpart.