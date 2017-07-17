Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images

17 July 2017
Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Highlights

  • Moto G5S Plus spotted in fresh leaked images
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a metal body, dual camera setup
  • It may pack a 13-megapixel front camera with flash support

While the Moto G5 Plus has already been launched a while ago, its more premium variant Moto G5S Plus has been leaked on various occasions, but hasn’t seen an official unveil yet. Today, fresh leaks bring more information on the design details of the Moto G5S Plus hinting at an imminent launch.

These fresh images come from SlashLeaks, and they show the Moto G5S Plus sporting a dual camera setup at the back with the flash sitting beneath it, protected by a circular metal ring frame. To recall, the Moto G5 Plus only has a single camera setup at the back. Apart from this, all the other design details of the Moto G5S Plus seem to be similar to the Moto G5 Plus, with the front flash also seen on top of the display. There’s a Home Button in the front as well, presumably where the fingerprint scanner will be embedded. The Motorola batwing logo sits beneath the dual camera setup at the back, and the smartphone sports a metal back and frame as well.

Recent leaks suggest that the Moto G5S Plus will sport a larger 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution display, and feature a dual camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors, one for monochrome and the other for RGB information. Furthermore, the smartphone has been tipped to support Bluetooth 4.2 and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box

The Moto G5S Plus has also been tipped to come with Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with a maximum of 64GB of built-in storage as well. Notably, the Moto G5S might be unveiled at the July 25 event where the company is also likely to unveil Moto Z2 Force and possibly the Moto X4, which are also expected to feature a dual rear camera setup.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala

Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
 
 

