Lenovo has a busy year ahead when it comes to smartphone launches, expected based on a slew of leaks that revealed the Moto Z, Moto X, Moto G, and Moto E series. Most recently, leaks of the Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto E4, and Moto E4 Plus have emerged. Now, a freshly leaked presentation slide reveals more details of the previously rumoured Moto G5S, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the Moto G5.

Android Authority has leaked a bunch of photos that claim to show the upcoming Moto G5S which will almost look identical to the original Moto G5. Additionally, the new variant is likely to sport antenna bands at the back, similar to what we saw on the Moto M. In the leaked images, the Moto G5S is seen sporting a metal body.

Based on the leaked images, the Moto G5S closely resembles the Moto G5. At the back, the circular design holding the rear camera and LED flash are seen. As an add-on, the alleged Moto G5S can be seen featuring a front flash. The popular Moto batwing can be seen at the back in leaked images.

Corroborating the new Moto G5S leak, prolific tipster Evan Blass has also posted a presentation slide that shows the Moto G5S along with a bigger sibling, the Moto G5S+ or Moto G5S Plus. The leaked slide seems to be part of the company's presentation where it showed rest of phones likely to launch this year. The leaked presentation slide confirms few details like full-metal body and 5.2-inch full-HD display on the Moto G5S while the Moto G5S Plus is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD display and dual-rear camera set-up.

Some of the other Moto phones seen in the leaked slide include the fourth generation Moto E and Moto E Plus, which are yet to be announced. The Moto E4 is said to sport a 5-inch HD display and feature 2.5D curved glass. The Moto E4 Plus is said to come with 5.5-inch full-HD display and pack 5000mAh battery.