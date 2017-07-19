Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Plus Leak Shows Silver Colour Variant From All Sides, Tips Dual Camera Setup

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G5S Plus Leak Shows Silver Colour Variant From All Sides, Tips Dual Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Andri Yatim/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto G5S Plus leaked again, clearing showing dual camera setup
  • The Moto G5S Plus is anticipated to launch on July 25
  • Another recently tipped feature is LED flash up front

The Moto G5S Plus, a much rumoured model that's expected to expand the Moto G-Series of smartphones, has been leaked once again. This time, a new render image has found its way to the Web thanks to a popular tipster, showing the smartphone in its Silver colour variant as well as the dual rear camera setup that's meant to be the highlight feature of the two anticipated Moto G5S smartphones. Alongside, the tipster has shared specifications that more or less match previous leaks.

In a post on Twitter, popular tipster Andri Yatim shared the Moto G5S Plus photo, and claimed it would run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC (previous leaks tipped the use of the Snapdragon 625) coupled with 4GB of RAM. It's said to sport two 12.9-megapixel rear cameras (matching the dual 13-megapixel camera rumour) with an aperture of f/1.7 for the primary sensor, and f/2.0 for the monochrome sensor.

As for the front camera, Yatim tips that the Moto G5S Plus will bear an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The smartphone is said to feature 64GB of inbuilt storage, and run on a 3072mAh battery - which will probably be called 3100mAh officially. The tipster adds that the smartphone supports Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, matching previous leaks.

The Moto G5S Plus was earlier rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a metal body design, and a fingerprint scanner on the home button up front. A price estimate pegged the smartphone would be made available with a price tag between Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999. It is expected to launch July 25 at an event in New York alongside the Moto X4, Moto Z2, and other devices.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3072mAh
Tags: Motorola, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, Mobiles, Android
Samsung Bixby Voice English Support Now Rolling Out to Galaxy S8 Users in the US
Moto G5S Plus Leak Shows Silver Colour Variant From All Sides, Tips Dual Camera Setup
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  3. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  4. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  5. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Jio Feature Phone Manufacturing Talks in 'Final Stages', Says Intex
  7. Xiaomi Mi 5X's First Sale Registrations Cross 200,000 in a Day
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  9. Nokia 8 Leak Shows Off New Silver Colour Variant
  10. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.