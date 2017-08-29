Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S, the special edition models of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones, were launched in India on Tuesday. The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus India launch occurred within a month of Lenovo unveiling them globally. The latter will be available via offline stores, while the latter will be sold via Amazon India as well as the company's Moto Hub offline stores. The key features of the two smartphones is the rear camera. While the Moto G5S Plus bears a dual rear camera setup (with two 13-megapixel sensors) the Moto G5S sports a single rear camera setup (with a 16-megapixel sensor); both feature front flash modules.

The Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S both sport fingerprint sensors on their home buttons, bear metal unibody designs, and feature water-repellent nano-coating that makes them splash-proof. They both ship with TurboPower chargers as well, for fast charging.

Moto G5S Plus price in India, availability, launch offers

The Moto G5S Plus price in India is Rs. 15,999. It will be available in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold colour variants exclusively via Amazon India at 11:59pm IST on Tuesday itself; it will also be sold via Moto Hub offline stores in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Launch offers include extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchanging your old Moto smartphone, No Cost EMIs on all credit cards, a discounted Rs. 499 price for the Moto Sports headphones, up to 80 percent off (up to Rs. 300) on the Amazon Kindle app, and up to 50GB additional 4G data. Alongside, the company announced the Moto G5 Plus price in India has been dropped to Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 15,999.

Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S price in India, availability

The Moto G5S price in India is Rs. 13,999. It will be available in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colour variants, and will go on sale via Amazon, Moto Hub, leading large format retailers, and retailer partners from 11:59pm IST on Tuesday itself.

Moto G5S Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and it sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As we mentioned, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, depth editing software, and colour correcting dual-LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, and an LED flash.

The Moto G5S Plus bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone runs on a 3000mAh battery that with the TurboPower charger can in 15 minutes provide up to 6 hours of battery life. It weighs 168 grams and measures 153.5x76.2x8mm.

Moto G5S

Moto G5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and it sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.4GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As we mentioned, the smartphone bears a single rear camera with a 16-megapixel sensor, PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, and an LED flash.

The Moto G5S Plus bears 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone runs on a 3000mAh battery that with the TurboPower charger can in 15 minutes provide up to 6 hours of battery life. It weighs 157 grams and measures 150x73.5x8.2mm.

Moto G5S