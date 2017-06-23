Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Plus Battery Capacity and Price Estimate Leaked

 
23 June 2017
Moto G5S Plus Battery Capacity and Price Estimate Leaked

Photo Credit: @HeyAndri/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto G5S Plus tipped to house a 3086mAh battery
  • The smartphone is expected to come in four colour variants
  • Moto G5S Plus is expected to sport dual rear cameras

While Moto G5S Plus has already seen its fair share of leaks, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone's battery capacity and price estimates have now been leaked by a tipster. While earlier it was estimated that the Moto G5S Plus might be priced at Rs. 17,999, the new leak suggests that the smartphone will be priced slightly higher than the previous estimate.

Popular tipster Andri Yatim said in his tweet that the Moto G5S Plus will be priced between Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 by the company, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Yatim has further suggested that the smartphone will house a 3068mAh battery, which will put it in the same bracket as the Moto G5 Plus that comes with 3000mAh battery.

Apart from the information mentioned above, Yatim also shared some of the renders of the smartphone that show the dual cameras and two colour variants of the smartphone. Notably, the renders shared by Yatim are strikingly similar to the renders of the Moto G5S Plus that were leaked earlier. To recall, it was previously suggested that the handset will be made available in in four colours: Gold, Grey, Silver (with White front), and Gold (with White front).

Some of rumoured specifications of the Moto G5S Plus include 5.5-inch full-HD display, octa-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat. As seen in the leaked images, the handset will feature fingerprint scanner at the front.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

YouTube Unveils VR180 Format, Reveals Mobile Users Spend an Hour a Day on Average
