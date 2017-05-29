Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5S Plus Leaked in New Images, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted Again

29 May 2017
Photo Credit: Roland Quandt/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto G5S Plus leaked in new Midnight Blue colour
  • New press renders again claim dual rear camera presence
  • No word on the launch of the Moto G5S Plus

Lenovo's rumoured Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus have been spotted frequently lately, and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the Moto G5S Plus has been yet again been spotted in press renders as well as live images.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt has shared new press renders purportedly showing the Moto G5S Plus in Midnight Blue colour. The rumoured Midnight Blue variant is likely a fifth colour option apart from the Gold, Grey, Silver (with White front), and Gold (with White front) colours leaked previously.

The new press renders yet again give a glimpse at the all-metal design of the Moto G5S Plus, and will seemingly sport a similar body to the Moto G5 Plus. Apart from metal body, the new press renders again show front-facing flash on the Moto G5S Plus. The new Moto G5S Plus is also likely to sport antenna bands at the back, reminiscent to the metal-bodied Moto M.

The dual rear camera setup on the Moto G5S Plus is again visible in the new leaked press renders. It is being said that the Moto G5S will not feature a dual rear camera setup.

Apart from leaked renders, the Moto G5S Plus has also been leaked in live images showing the dual rear cameras. The live image come courtesy Chinese sources and can be believed to be a prototype unit. The leaked live images of the Moto G5S Plus corroborate earlier leaks and suggest the presence of an all-metal body and dual rear cameras. The leaked live image was first spotted by Droidholic.

Some of rumoured specifications of the Moto G5S Plus include 5.5-inch full-HD display, octa-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Ketan Pratap

