Lenovo finally unveiled its Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus smartphones on Tuesday. While the 'S' in the product names stands for special edition, the company says that the new smartphones offer several upgrades over their predecessors Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will become available for purchase in various countries this month (and in the US this fall), the pricing for the former will start from EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and from EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for the latter.

The highlight feature on the new smartphones lies in the camera department. The Moto G5S sports with a 16-megapixel primary rear sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and a 5-megapixel camera at front with wide-angle lens and LED flash support. On the other hand, the Moto G5S Plus comes with a dual camera setup at the back, with two 13-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens and LED flash support. Another highlight feature is the use of an all-metal unibody design.

Moto G5S

Talking first about the regular variant first, the Moto G5S runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at up to 1.4GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G5S comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S offers options including 4G LTE connectivity, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery and comes with a TurboPower feature that provides users with 5 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging, as per the company's claims.

The Moto G5S comes with fingerprint scanner embedded in the front-mounted oval-shaped home button. The onboard sensors include proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Moto G5S will be made available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colours.

Moto G5S Plus

Moving on to the Moto G5S Plus, the larger variant of the two also runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box but sports a bigger 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2.0GHz. Moto G5S Plus will be made available in two RAM/ storage options, i.e. 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The storage on the Moto G5S Plus is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S Plus offers options including 4G LTE connectivity, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Despite the 'Plus' moniker, smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery just like the regular variant. However, the company claims that the TurboPower feature provides users with 6 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging on the Moto G5S Plus. The Moto G5S Plus also comes with fingerprint scanner embedded in the front-mounted oval-shaped home button. Moto G5S Plus will be made available in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold colours.

The Moto G5S will be made available with dual-SIM configuration in select markets but the Moto G5S Plus will be made available with single-SIM configuration, as per the company.

As Lenovo has launched a slew of new Moto phones with similar design and slightly different names, we will have to wait and see if Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will be able to stand out in the market.