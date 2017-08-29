Moto G5S Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Moto G5S Plus, the mid-range dual camera smartphone launched by Lenovo earlier this month, will be launched in India on Tuesday. Set to be an Amazon India exclusive, the Moto G5S Plus launch will be live streamed on the e-commerce site at 12pm IST. We already know the specifications of the smartphone, however, the company may introduce some changes for the Indian market. The Moto G5S is also expected to be launched alongside as an offline-exclusive in India. As for the Moto G5S Plus price in India, the smartphone is expected to be priced near its EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 22,700) tag in Europe, while the Moto G5S price in India is expected to be close to EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 18,900).

The Moto G5S Plus can be expected to launch in it dual-SIM variant in India, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2.0GHz. Two RAM/ storage variants were unveiled at the global launch earlier this month - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, with two 13-megapixel sensors complete with depth editing software, an f/2.0 aperture, and colour balancing dual-LED flash. The Moto G5S Plus also bears an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, a wide-angle lens, and an f/2.0 aperture.

The storage on the Moto G5S Plus is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Moto G5S Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery and ships with a TurboPower charger that provides up to 6 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging. It sports a fingerprint scanner on the home button.

The Moto G5S on the other hand runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at up to 1.4GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G5S comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S offers options including 4G VoLTE connectivity, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery and comes with a TurboPower feature that provides users with 5 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging, as per the company's claims.