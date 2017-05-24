Lenovo is rumoured to introduce a new variant of the Moto G-Series which is likely to launch this year. The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus were leaked recently in a presentation slide believed to be shown at a limited briefing by Lenovo. Now, the Moto G5S Plus, the bigger sibling, has been leaked in bunch of images believed to show four colour options and the presence of dual cameras at the back panel.

According to My Smart Price, which posted the purported Moto G5S Plus renders, the phone will come in four colours: Gold, Grey, Silver (with White front), and Gold (with White front).

Similar to previously leaked images, the Moto G5S Plus can be seen featuring a design similar to that of the Moto G5 Plus. In the leaked images, the Moto G5S is seen sporting a metal body and a front-facing flash. Additionally, the new Moto G5S Plus is likely to sport antenna bands at the back, similar to what we saw on the metal-bodied Moto M.

The new leaked images also offer us the first glimpse of the dual rear camera setup on the Moto G5S Plus. It is being said that the Moto G5S will not feature a dual rear camera setup.

Some of rumoured specifications of the Moto G5S Plus include 5.5-inch full-HD display, octa-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat. As seen in the leaked images, the handset will feature fingerprint scanner at the front. The Moto G5S, on the other hand, is said to sport a full-metal body and 5.2-inch full-HD display.

A previously leaked presentation slide had tipped that Lenovo will launch the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus this year though there is no word on the exact launch time as of now.