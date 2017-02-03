Out of the two new Moto handsets rumoured to debut at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month, the Moto G5 is said to go on sale shortly after the launch. The latest tip hints that the Moto G5 may go on sale in the UK from the first week of March itself.

The Moto G5 is expected to be launched in Gold and Grey colours and come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The online retailer is said to be Clove, based in the UK.

The new leak comes from Roland Quandt of winfuture.de who shared a listing on Twitter showing Moto G5 availability as per an e-commerce website in the UK. Unfortunately, there is no word on the availability of the Moto G5 Plus at the moment.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto G5 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset is likely to come with 32GB of storage while is expected to support microSD card (up to 128GB) expansion. The new leak however hints at a basic 16GB variant as well. The Moto G5 is rumoured to sport a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and sport 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset is said to pack a 5-megapixel front camera and is expected to be backed by a 2800mAh battery.

The Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, is said to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 403ppi, and is said to come powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. The handset is further rumoured to pack 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. It is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For the camera, the smartphone is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Lenovo is widely expected to unveil the rumoured Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.