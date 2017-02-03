Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Moto G5 Rumoured to Go on Sale Shortly After MWC 2017

 
03 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G5 Rumoured to Go on Sale Shortly After MWC 2017

Motorola Moto G4 in Black colour

Highlights

  • Moto G5 and G5 Plus rumoured to debut at MWC 2017
  • Moto G5 expected to be available from first week of March
  • No word on the availability of the Moto G5 Plus

Out of the two new Moto handsets rumoured to debut at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month, the Moto G5 is said to go on sale shortly after the launch. The latest tip hints that the Moto G5 may go on sale in the UK from the first week of March itself.

The Moto G5 is expected to be launched in Gold and Grey colours and come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The online retailer is said to be Clove, based in the UK.

The new leak comes from Roland Quandt of winfuture.de who shared a listing on Twitter showing Moto G5 availability as per an e-commerce website in the UK. Unfortunately, there is no word on the availability of the Moto G5 Plus at the moment.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto G5 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset is likely to come with 32GB of storage while is expected to support microSD card (up to 128GB) expansion. The new leak however hints at a basic 16GB variant as well. The Moto G5 is rumoured to sport a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and sport 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset is said to pack a 5-megapixel front camera and is expected to be backed by a 2800mAh battery.

The Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, is said to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 403ppi, and is said to come powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. The handset is further rumoured to pack 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. It is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For the camera, the smartphone is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Lenovo is widely expected to unveil the rumoured Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Tags: Motorola, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Mobiles, Smartphone, Android, Lenovo, MWC, MWC 2017
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Santa Clarita Diet, Fire Emblem Heroes, and More – The Weekend Chill
Nintendo Ignores India, Most of the World for Fire Emblem Heroes Launch
Micromax Bolt Q381
Moto G5 Rumoured to Go on Sale Shortly After MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Gadgets 360 Mobiles Store
TRENDING
  1. Apple Set to Begin Making iPhones in India by April's End
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Uber CEO Quits Trump Advisory Group Amid Mounting Pressure
  4. Karnataka Announces 'Initial Manufacturing Operations' of Apple in India
  5. Oppo A57 With 16-Megapixel Front Camera to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Facebook, Microsoft Said to Circulate Immigration Open Letter
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 Will Reportedly Sport an Underclocked Snapdragon 835 SoC
  8. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale on Friday
  10. Gmail to Stop Supporting Older Chrome Versions, Windows XP and Vista
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.