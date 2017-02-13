Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price

Lenovo's Moto G5 smartphone expected to debut later this month at MWC 2017 trade show in Barcelona has been rumoured to be priced lower than its predecessor at launch. According to the latest tip, the Moto G5 will be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model while the 3GB RAM with 16GB storage model is likely to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 15,000). A recent report even claimed that the Moto G5 will be going on sale shortly after the Motorola event. The leaked European prices have been claimed by Roland Quandt of winfuture.de on Twitter who has been on a spree when it comes to leaks related to Lenovo's upcoming smartphones.

Considering these are leaked European prices, we can expect the US-based (as well as India) prices to be comparatively low. To recall, Lenovo's Moto G4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 in June last year.

Thanks to a flurry of leaks, we expect the Moto G5 to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Other specifications include 32GB of storage while is expected to support microSD card (up to 128GB) expansion; 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display; sport 13-megapixel rear camera, and also come with a 5-megapixel front camera. It is likely to be backed by a 2800mAh battery. Apart from the Moto G5, the company is also expected to unveil the Moto G5 Plus.

Lenovo is teasing the launch of the Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.