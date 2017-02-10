Moto G5 Plus Spotted in New Leaked Live Image Showing Metal Body

Lenovo's Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have been part of several leaks in recent weeks giving an idea about what to expect from the company's February 26 event. Now, a new set of leaked live images claim to purportedly show the unannounced Moto G5 Plus smartphone's metal rear panel, giving an impression that the smartphone may sport unibody design. Another couple of new leaked images show the Moto G5 Plus with a turned on screen which may be a tester unit given out ahead of actual launch.

The rear panel images, leaked via Weibo, suggest a circular design for the camera sensor while the signature Moto logo will be present in the middle. One of the leaked images show the front panel image that seemingly confirms earlier claims of a physical button present right below the display. In the new leaked images, the Moto G5 Plus is seen running stock Android version some Moto-specific software enhancements. The images were first spotted by Tech Updates.

Thanks to a flurry of leaks, we expect the Moto G5 Plus to feature a 5.2-inch display and be powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The handset is said to be backed by a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Power technology for fast charging. It is further expected to include 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. The Moto G5 Plus is further said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Moto G5 Plus is widely expected to sport a 12-megapixel rapid focus camera, a fingerprint reader, and NFC. Some of the Moto-specific rumoured to feature include Moto Assist, Moto Display, and Moto Actions.

Apart from the Moto G5 Plus, the company is also expected to unveil the Moto G5 which is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Other specifications include 32GB of storage while is expected to support microSD card (up to 128GB) expansion; 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display; sport 13-megapixel rear camera, and also come with a 5-megapixel front camera. It is likely to be backed by a 2800mAh battery.

Lenovo is teasing the launch of the Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.