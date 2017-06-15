Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Amazon India as Well

 
15 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Amazon India as Well

Highlights

  • Moto G5 Plus now available via Amazon India
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 4GB RAM variant
  • It was earlier exclusive to Flipkart

Lenovo brand Moto launched the mid-range Moto G5 Plus in March as an exclusive to Flipkart, while the Moto G5 was available only on Amazon India. It now seems like the Moto G5 Plus will also be available on Amazon India as the smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce website. The Moto G5 Plus was launched in India starting at a price Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+16GB options, and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB variant. Notably, Amazon India only lists the 32GB storage variant, while on Flipkart the 16GB variant is marked as unavailable. The smartphone is available in Gold and Lunar Grey on both the e-commerce sites.

Apart from online availability, Gadgets 360 learnt earlier this month that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are now also available through offline retailers.

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Notably, the Moto G5 Plus along with the Moto G5 are the first in the series to sport an all-metal design, built using diamond-cut high-grade aluminium 6000. In our review of the handset, we found that the smartphone's metal body and pure Android Nougat experience are some of the winning points at this price point.

The smartphone also features a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, an f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. Connectivity options on the Moto G5 Plus include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 3000mAh battery with support for TurboPower charging that will provide six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Turbo charging support
  • Near-stock Android Nougat experience
  • Quick fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • No LED indicator
  • Loudspeaker not very good
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 Plus review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moto G5 Plus, Amazon India, Moto G5 Plus Amazon India, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

As GIFs Turn 30, You Can Finally Leave One as a Comment on Facebook
Redmi Note 4
Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Amazon India as Well
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals
  3. Moto Z2 Play Now Available via Flipkart and Offline Retail at Rs. 27,999
  4. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max First Impressions
  5. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  6. Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus Flaunts Its Customer Care Services
  7. Jupiter Is the Oldest Planet in the Solar System, New Evidence Shows
  8. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  9. Google Drive Will Let You Easily Backup Your Entire PC to the Cloud
  10. Arguments, Divorces & More: 'Secret History' Behind the Original iPhone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.