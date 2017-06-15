Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Amazon India as Well

Lenovo brand Moto launched the mid-range Moto G5 Plus in March as an exclusive to Flipkart, while the Moto G5 was available only on Amazon India. It now seems like the Moto G5 Plus will also be available on Amazon India as the smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce website. The Moto G5 Plus was launched in India starting at a price Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+16GB options, and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB variant. Notably, Amazon India only lists the 32GB storage variant, while on Flipkart the 16GB variant is marked as unavailable. The smartphone is available in Gold and Lunar Grey on both the e-commerce sites.

Apart from online availability, Gadgets 360 learnt earlier this month that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are now also available through offline retailers.

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Notably, the Moto G5 Plus along with the Moto G5 are the first in the series to sport an all-metal design, built using diamond-cut high-grade aluminium 6000. In our review of the handset, we found that the smartphone's metal body and pure Android Nougat experience are some of the winning points at this price point.

The smartphone also features a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, an f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. Connectivity options on the Moto G5 Plus include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 3000mAh battery with support for TurboPower charging that will provide six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.