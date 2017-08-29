Lenovo brand Moto has slashed the price of Moto G5 Plus smartphone in India post the launch of the company's Moto G5S Plus smartphone in the country. The 4GB variant of the Moto G5 Plus, which was launched in March at Rs. 16,999 but later saw a price cut to Rs. 15,999, will now be available at a reduced price of Rs. 14,999 in India.

Considering that the company has launched Moto G5S Plus at a price of Rs. 15,999 in India, it makes perfect sense for the company to reduce the price of Moto G5 Plus by Rs. 1,000 in the country. In June this year, the company made the Moto G5 Plus, which was earlier exclusive to Flipkart in online space, available through Amazon India as well. Notably, the 3GB RAM variant is not listed as available on either Flipkart or Amazon India.

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus smartphone sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone also features a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, an f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. Connectivity options on the Moto G5 Plus include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 3000mAh battery with support for TurboPower charging that will provide six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.