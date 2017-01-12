Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Moto G5 Plus Press Render Leaked; Shows Design and Front Fingerprint Scanner

 
12 January 2017
Moto G5 Plus Press Render Leaked; Shows Design and Front Fingerprint Scanner

Highlights

  • Moto G5 Plus is expected to feature circular camera panel at the back
  • It is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • The smartphone will come with fingerprint scanner at the front

Merely few days after Moto alleged Moto G5 was leaked in live images, a new press render of the rumoured smartphone has made it to the Internet.

The new press render claimed to show the Moto G5 Plus was shared by a Weibo user (via Techdroider) and is in-line with a previously leaked Moto G5 Plus image.

The new press render yet again suggests that the Moto G5 will come with a fingerprint scanner at the front and it will come with circular camera panel at the back. The legendary Moto "M" logo can be seen right below the circular camera panel at the back. The new press render tips that the new Moto G5 Plus will come in Silver colour.

The alleged Moto G5 Plus was recently listed by a Romanian website and was up for sale at RON 1,650 (approximately Rs. 26,500). The listing was however pulled down soon after the news spread giving an impression that the details might be not true.

For specifications, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack 3080mAh battery and come with 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel camera at front.

It's worth noting that the Moto G5 Plus is widely expected to be unveiled alongside the Moto G5 smartphone which has been part of several recent leaks. Both the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones are expected to be priced around the current Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus.

Tags: Motorola, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Mobiles, Smartphone, Android, Lenovo
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Launch Reportedly Set for January 18
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
