Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More

Lenovo's upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been spotted in a new leaked live image claiming new screen size on the handset. According to the latest leaked image, which has been shared by a tipster on Google+, Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display, instead of the 5.5-inch screen claimed previously.

The new leaked live image is believed to be a prototype handset which has been given out to a tester in Brazil ahead of the actual launch. The device in the leaked image can be seen with a warning that says, "Motorola confidential property: Not for sale."

Apart from the screen size, the leaked live image claims a 2GHz octa-core processor; a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Power technology for fast charging; a 12-megapixel rapid focus camera, a fingerprint reader, NFC, and Motorola software experience.

Roland Quandt of winfuture.de however indicates that the Moto G5 Plus Brazil unit will feature a 5.2-inch display and will come with DTV receiver. Quandt has also shared more details on the Moto G5 Plus like 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX362 sensor with PDAF, 4K video at 30fps, and f/1.7 aperture. The handset is said to pack 5-megapixel front camera.

Based on earlier leaks, the Moto G5 Plus is said to sport a pixel density of 403ppi, and come powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. It is expected to include 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. The Moto G5 Plus is further said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Lenovo is widely expected to unveil the rumoured Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the sidelines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

