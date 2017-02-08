Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More

 
08 February 2017
Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More

Highlights

  • Moto G5 Plus likely to sport 5.2-inch screen instead of 5.5-inch
  • It is said to pack 12-megapixel rear camera and 3000mAh battery
  • Moto G5, G5 Plus to launch at MWC 2017

Lenovo's upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been spotted in a new leaked live image claiming new screen size on the handset. According to the latest leaked image, which has been shared by a tipster on Google+, Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display, instead of the 5.5-inch screen claimed previously.

The new leaked live image is believed to be a prototype handset which has been given out to a tester in Brazil ahead of the actual launch. The device in the leaked image can be seen with a warning that says, "Motorola confidential property: Not for sale."

Apart from the screen size, the leaked live image claims a 2GHz octa-core processor; a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Power technology for fast charging; a 12-megapixel rapid focus camera, a fingerprint reader, NFC, and Motorola software experience.

Roland Quandt of winfuture.de however indicates that the Moto G5 Plus Brazil unit will feature a 5.2-inch display and will come with DTV receiver. Quandt has also shared more details on the Moto G5 Plus like 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX362 sensor with PDAF, 4K video at 30fps, and f/1.7 aperture. The handset is said to pack 5-megapixel front camera.

Based on earlier leaks, the Moto G5 Plus is said to sport a pixel density of 403ppi, and come powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. It is expected to include 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. The Moto G5 Plus is further said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Lenovo is widely expected to unveil the rumoured Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the sidelines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

moto g5 plus leak motorola

Photo Credit: Dan Cautella/ Google+

Tags: Motorola, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Mobiles, Smartphone, Android, Lenovo, MWC, MWC 2017
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

