Moto G5 Plus is all set to launch in India today, as both Lenovo and Flipkart have been teasing for the past few weeks. The Moto G5 Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart at launch, but for now India price and availability details are still unknown.

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus was launched by Lenovo at MWC 2017 alongside its sibling, the Moto G5. At this point, the company has not revealed plans to bring this more basic version of the smartphone to India.

The Moto G5 Plus is the first Moto G series smartphone to feature a metal unibody design. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the brand new Home Button, which also provides a swipe-based navigation Moto Action feature called One Button Nav. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

So far, we know US and European prices for the Moto G5 Plus. At MWC, the company announced the smartphone’s 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 15,300), while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 19,700). The company in some regions had unveiled a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, but pricing for that SKU is not clear. For now, it’s also uncertain just which SKUs Lenovo will bring to a price sensitive market like India. It may very well introduce a 16GB inbuilt storage variant in the country, and forego the 2GB RAM variant entirely.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Lenovo claims the Moto G5 Plus sports "the most advanced" rear camera setup in its class, and comes with a 12-megapixel sensor with dual autofocus, 4K video recording, f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. As for the front camera, it bears a 5-megapixel sensor and an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, It bears a 3000mAh non-removable battery with TurboPower charging that is claimed to give you six hours' worth of battery life in just 15 minutes. It weighs 155 grams and measures 150.2x74x9.7mm.