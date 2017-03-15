The Moto G5 Plus is all set to launch in India on Wednesday, and exclusive retail partner Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The company on Tuesday revealed it will be offering a BuyBack Guarantee with the Moto G5 Plus, revealing that customers can enjoy a fixed discount rate when exchanging the smartphone - within a certain time period.

Calling it the first BuyBack Guarantee, Flipkart has detailed the Moto G5 Plus offer on its site, though it notes that since the smartphone’s retail price has yet to be announced, it cannot reveal the exact buyback price yet.

What is Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee?

Let’s get to the offer itself. Flipkart says the Moto G5 Plus will be launched with a BuyBack Guarantee, which means that if customers choose to exchange the smartphone for another smartphone 6 to 8 months after the purchase, they will get a fixed exchange discount. An example BuyBack Guarantee of Rs. 12,001 was provided. So, if users buy a new phone worth Rs. 30,000 while exchanging their Moto G5 Plus, they will only have to pay Rs. 17,999.

Flipkart notes if customers try to buy a smartphone while exchanging the Moto G5 Plus more than 8 months after purchase, they will get a discount based on prevailing smartphone exchange rates. To be eligible for the offer, the new smartphone has to be priced higher than the Moto G5 Plus’ BuyBack Guarantee price. The Moto G5 Plus will also have to be in good condition (working with screen intact) at the time of exchange, and be returned with original box, charger, and accessories, all of which have to be in working condition as well.

Benefit of Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee

Explaining the motive for the offer, Flipkart says the Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee helps protect the value of the smartphone, and ‘guarantees the best future exchange value today’. The offer will also make upgrading to the newer smartphone easier for customers. For the exchange, users can opt for a doorstep pickup. More details can be found on Flipkart's FAQ page.

One thing that certainly stands out with the Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee offer is the short period in which the guarantee applies. The earliest one should reasonably expect a smartphone user to upgrade to a newer device is one year, unless of course, they lose or break their current smartphone in the interim. Providing the guarantee thus seems like a promotional tactic, one that is unlikely to benefit consumers when they are actually upgrading to a new smartphone. The implication, that users will feel the need to exchange their Moto G5 Plus within 8 months, is also a strange gimmick, as it indicates the smartphone will feel dated in a short while.