Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G5 Plus 'BuyBack Guarantee' Unveiled by Flipkart Ahead of Launch

 
15 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G5 Plus 'BuyBack Guarantee' Unveiled by Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Highlights

  • Moto G5 Plus buyers are guaranteed a fixed exchange rate
  • The offer will last 8 months from the date of purchase
  • After 8 months, prevailing exchange rate will apply

The Moto G5 Plus is all set to launch in India on Wednesday, and exclusive retail partner Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The company on Tuesday revealed it will be offering a BuyBack Guarantee with the Moto G5 Plus, revealing that customers can enjoy a fixed discount rate when exchanging the smartphone - within a certain time period.

Calling it the first BuyBack Guarantee, Flipkart has detailed the Moto G5 Plus offer on its site, though it notes that since the smartphone’s retail price has yet to be announced, it cannot reveal the exact buyback price yet.

flipkart buyback guarantee 3 moto

What is Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee?

Let’s get to the offer itself. Flipkart says the Moto G5 Plus will be launched with a BuyBack Guarantee, which means that if customers choose to exchange the smartphone for another smartphone 6 to 8 months after the purchase, they will get a fixed exchange discount. An example BuyBack Guarantee of Rs. 12,001 was provided. So, if users buy a new phone worth Rs. 30,000 while exchanging their Moto G5 Plus, they will only have to pay Rs. 17,999.

flipkart buyback guarantee 2 moto

Flipkart notes if customers try to buy a smartphone while exchanging the Moto G5 Plus more than 8 months after purchase, they will get a discount based on prevailing smartphone exchange rates. To be eligible for the offer, the new smartphone has to be priced higher than the Moto G5 Plus’ BuyBack Guarantee price. The Moto G5 Plus will also have to be in good condition (working with screen intact) at the time of exchange, and be returned with original box, charger, and accessories, all of which have to be in working condition as well.

Benefit of Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee

Explaining the motive for the offer, Flipkart says the Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee helps protect the value of the smartphone, and ‘guarantees the best future exchange value today’. The offer will also make upgrading to the newer smartphone easier for customers. For the exchange, users can opt for a doorstep pickup. More details can be found on Flipkart's FAQ page.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus in Pictures

One thing that certainly stands out with the Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee offer is the short period in which the guarantee applies. The earliest one should reasonably expect a smartphone user to upgrade to a newer device is one year, unless of course, they lose or break their current smartphone in the interim. Providing the guarantee thus seems like a promotional tactic, one that is unlikely to benefit consumers when they are actually upgrading to a new smartphone. The implication, that users will feel the need to exchange their Moto G5 Plus within 8 months, is also a strange gimmick, as it indicates the smartphone will feel dated in a short while.

Tags: Motorola, Moto G5 Plus, Mobiles, Android, Flipkart
Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for Hunting Pokemon in Church
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Launched
YU Yureka Note
Moto G5 Plus 'BuyBack Guarantee' Unveiled by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India Today - Watch Live Stream
  2. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  3. Flipkart Unveils a 'BuyBack Guarantee' for the Moto G5 Plus
  4. Xiaomi India Says It Has Sold 1 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in 45 Days
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Specifications Detailed by Noted Analyst
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Tipped to Launch in March With Helio P25 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. Luxury Phone Maker Vertu Reportedly Bought Out for GBP 50 Million
  9. Apple Said to Launch New Products Next Week
  10. Facebook Says Its Data Can't Be Used for 'Surveillance'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.