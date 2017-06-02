Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India

Lenovo launched the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones in India earlier this year, and has priced it starting at Rs. 11,999. When launched, Motorola announced that the Moto G5 was an Amazon India exclusive, while the Moto G5 Plus was a Flipkart exclusive only. However, Gadgets 360 has now learnt from sources that offline retailers have received stocks of the two phones as well, making them now available online as well as offline.

We’ve reached out to Lenovo for a statement regarding the move, and will update this story as and when we hear back. For now, we can confirm that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are stocked by select outlets in the country.

Notably, the move closely follows the launch of the Moto C in India, which will also be available via offline retailers, indicating that Lenovo's Moto brand is revising its retail strategy for the country.

Moto G5 Price, Specifications

The Moto G5 is priced at Rs. 11,999 in the country. Talking about specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 441ppi pixel density. It is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor coupled 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G5 camera features a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The 32GB of inbuilt storage onboard is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Battery capacity of Moto G5 is 2800mAh; the removable battery supports fast charging - the smartphone comes bundled with a 10W rapid charger. It measures 144.3x73x9.5mm and weighs 144.5 grams.

Moto G5 Plus Price, Specifications

For the Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo has launched two variants in the Indian market - 3GB RAM 16GB storage at Rs. 14,999, and 4GB RAM 32GB storage at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC.

The Moto G5 Plus camera setup includes a 12-megapixel rear camera, complete with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, an f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 Plus battery capacity is 3000mAh. It is non-removable, and the company is touting TurboPower charging will provide six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. It weighs 155 grams and measures 150.2x74x9.7mm. All the other specifications are similar to the Moto G5.