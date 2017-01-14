Rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the upcoming Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. On Thursday, a press render of the alleged Moto G5 Plus leaked just days after some live images landed on the Internet. It looks as if one will not have to wait too long to see these devices as Lenovo may just unveil them at MWC 2017.

According to CNET, Lenovo has been sending out invites for a February 26 event. The invite supposedly shows a Moto device with a shadow in the shape of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia with the 'Hello Moto' tagline at the bottom. This almost certainly means that Lenovo is heading to the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

The invite, however, tells us very little as to what to expect at the event. While it doesn't confirm that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will be unveiled, the two phones are the likeliest candidates as of now. After all, the MWC is as big as it gets, and brands like Lenovo and Nokia would want to make their presence felt.

Earlier this month, details related to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus leaked online, suggesting that the mid-range devices will sport 5.5-inch full-HD displays, 5-megapixel front cameras, and octa-core SoCs. The main difference between the two is the rumoured 13-megapixel rear camera for the Moto G5 and a 16-megapixel rear camera for the Moto G5 Plus.

The Moto G5 Plus is also expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack 3080mAh battery and come with 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Meanwhile, leaked renders of the Moto G5 Plus reveal a fingerprint scanner at the front, and a circular camera panel at the back. The Moto "M" logo sits just below the camera module and the device may be offered in Silver colour.

Apart from the expected Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones, Lenovo could also showcase some new Moto Mods (the modular accessories for Moto Z line). We are just a month away from MWC 2017 and we'll know soon enough what Lenovo has in store for us.