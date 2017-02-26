Moto G5, G5 Plus Launched at MWC 2017; Coming to India in March

As expected, Motorola has launched the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in Barcelona at MWC 2017. The devices have got a much needed design refresh, with a metal chassis and a circular camera frame at the back. Specifications also see a bump in many departments, while the price stays in the affordable range. The Moto G5 will start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the Moto G5 Plus will start at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 15,300), and the two smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in March.

The devices are expected to launch in various markets, with India being in the priority list. Motorola announced that India is on the second spot when it comes to market share, and rakes in about 10 percent of overall sales. Other international markets include the US, and UK as well. Both the smartphones come with fingerprint scanners in the front underneath the Home Button. However, the big highlight is that the devices integrate Google Assistant, a feature first exclusive only to the Pixel devices. Both the smartphones come with Motorola exclusive features such as Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a new one-hand mode on the larger G5 Plus as well.

Also, the duo runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will be available from March in Lunar Grey, and Fine Gold colour variants. Three carrier subscribers will get an exclusive Sapphire Blue variant as well.

Beginning with the Moto G5, the smartphone features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and be powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. It offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further via a a microSD card slot(up to 128GB). The Moto G5 packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging. As for optics, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies.

Coming to the Motorola G5 Plus, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and offers RAM from the range of 3GB to 4GB. It offers 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Moto G5 Plus sports 'the most advanced' 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus, 4K video recording, f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 Plus packs a 3000mAh non-removable battery with TurboPower charging that claims to give you six hours' worth of battery life in just 15 minutes.