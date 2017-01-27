Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Case Renders Leaked; Show Off Design

A flurry of leaks related to Lenovo's new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones have already given us a glimpse of what to expect from the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017. Now new case renders of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have been leaked attesting to some previous rumours.

The leaked case renders are claimed to be from a case maker, and they reiterate Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus design rumours that have been making rounds on the Internet. Both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are widely expected to sport fingerprint scanner at the front which will be embedded in the physical home button of the handsets. Further, both smartphones are said to have circular camera panel at the back. The iconic Moto "M" logo is expected to be present right below to the circular Moto G5 and G5 Plus camera panels at the back.

The new case renders also hint that the Moto G5 and G5 Plus will be available in Gold colour as well apart from Silver version which was leaked previously. The leaked images were posted by Roland Quandt of winfuture.de on Twitter, and were first picked up by Techdroider.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto G5 Plus is said to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 403ppi, and will come powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. The handset is further rumoured to pack 4GB of RAM and will come with 32GB storage. The benchmark tips that the Moto G5 Plus will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For the camera, the smartphone is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Moto G5, on the other hand, is likely to come with similar specifications except a few downgrades compared to the G5 Plus.