Moto G5 was launched on Tuesday in India by Lenovo, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone has been launched in a single variant - 3GB RAM+16GB of storage - priced at Rs. 11,999. It will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold from Amazon India from 12am IST on Wednesday.

The Moto G5 comes with a fingerprint scanner in the front, underneath the Home Button. It integrates Google Assistant, but like the Moto G5 Plus (Review) that was launched last month, this feature is expected to be enabled via an update soon after launch. It also features water-repellent nano-coating.

Just like the Moto G5 Plus, the Moto G5 comes with Motorola-exclusive features such as Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode that lets users navigate the interface with swipes on the fingerprint scanner. Another highlight is its metal design, built out of aluminium.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 441ppi pixel density. It is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor coupled 3GB of RAM.

As for optics, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The 32GB of inbuilt storage onboard is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The Moto G5 packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging - it comes bundled with a 10W rapid charger. It measures 144.3x73x9.5mm and weighs 144.5 grams. The smartphone comes preloaded with the Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, and Kindle apps. Prime customers will get Rs. 1,000 cashback if they use Amazon Pay balance.

As for regular users, Amazon is offering these Moto G5 launch offers - flat Rs. 1,000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit cards, extra Rs. 500 of on exchange of an old phone, a free 16GB SanDisk Ultra microSD memory card. Moto G5 customers get also get an 80 percent discount on ebooks (up to a maximum of Rs. 300). More offers will be detailed later, the company said.