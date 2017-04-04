Lenovo is all set to launch the Moto G5 at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The launch will be live streamed, starting 12:15pm IST, and you can watch it below. For now, the Moto G5 price in India is not known, but we can expect it to be less than the Moto G5 Plus (Review).

To recall, Lenovo had launched the Moto G5 Plus in India in the middle of March, in two variants - 3GB RAM+16GB storage at Rs. 14,999, and 4GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs. 16,999. At a price point lower than that of Moto G5 Plus, the upcoming Moto G5 will come in direct competition with the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The smartphone had been globally unveiled alongside its smaller sibling back at MWC 2017.

We already know that unlike the Moto G5 Plus, which is exclusive to Flipkart, the upcoming Moto G5 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, and it is already confirmed to go on sale in India at 12am IST on April 5. Special Moto G5 launch offers will be provided to Amazon Prime customers in the country, though they are yet to be detailed.

The dual-SIM Moto G5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and was unveiled in Lunar Grey, and Fine Gold colour variants. The smartphone features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and be powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. It offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further via a a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for optics, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies. The Moto G5 packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging.

The Moto G5 comes with a fingerprint scanner in the front underneath the Home Button. It integrates Google Assistant, and like the Moto G5 Plus, this feature is expected to be enabled via an update soon after launch. Just like the Moto G5 Plus, it comes with Motorola-exclusive features such as Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode that lets users navigate the interface with swipes on the fingerprint scanner.