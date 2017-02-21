Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Moto G5 Hands-On Photos Leaked; Shows Metal Body and Hints at Removable Battery

 
21 February 2017
Moto G5 Hands-On Photos Leaked; Shows Metal Body and Hints at Removable Battery

Highlights

  • Moto G5 rumoured to come with removable battery
  • Apart from Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus also expected to sport removable battery
  • Lenovo at its Sunday event is expected to launch the Moto G5, G5 Plus

Lenovo's anticipated Moto G5 smartphone has been leaked in live images showing the metal body once again. The source for the leaked images, apart from confirming the presence of a metal body, also claims that the Moto G5 will feature a removable battery. Notably, this is the first time that the Lenovo's Moto G5 has been rumoured to come with a removable battery.

Considering that the Moto G5 is expected to debut alongside the Moto G5 Plus, we can expect the latter to also come with removable battery. The new hands-on images shared by a Portuguese site further show the handset running Android 7.0 Nougat. The latest leaked images once again reiterate that the Moto G5 will feature a physical home button just below the display. The circular design housing the primary camera and LED flash can also be seen at the back. The legendary Moto "M" logo is again seen at the back.

Separately, the Moto G5 has been spotted on a benchmark site - Geekbench. As per a screenshot shared by Slashleaks, the Moto G5 scores 594 in single-core score while 2350 in multi-core score.

Based on a flurry of leaks, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are expected to come with similar specifications including full-HD screen resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover for protection, Android 7.0 Nougat, and expandable storage support via microSD card (up to 128GB). Some of the other similarities in the handsets include a fingerprint scanner at the front, 2GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel front camera, and water repellent coating. Both Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are expected to come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colours.

Coming to the Moto G5 specifications, it is likely to feature a 5-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 441ppi; 32GB inbuilt storage; 13-megapixel rear camera; 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC; 2800mAh battery with rapid charging support; 4G LTE support, and measure 144.3x73x9.5mm while weighing 145 grams. An earlier report has already claimed that the Moto G5 may be priced lower than its predecessor at launch. Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, is said to feature a slightly larger 5.2-inch full-HD display; 64GB storage; 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging; 12-megapixel camera with dual autofocus feature; a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC; 4G LTE connectivity, while measuring 150.2x74x7.9mm and weighing 155 grams.

An earlier report has already claimed that the Moto G5 may be priced lower than its predecessor at launch.

Lenovo is expected to launch the Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus at the company's Sunday event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

