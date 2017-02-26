Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Moto G5, G5 Plus at MWC 2017 - Rumoured Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream

 
26 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G5, G5 Plus at MWC 2017 - Rumoured Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: Droid-Life

Highlights

  • Lenovo's event begins at 9.00pm IST
  • The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are set to launch at the event
  • Both the smartphone will sport several design changes and spec upgrades

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are due to be launched at Lenovo's pre-MWC event. The devices are expected to run on Android 7.0 nougat out of the box, and come with upgraded specifications. Moto's conference starts at 9pm IST (4.30pm CET) on Sunday, and should be live streamed for the world to see.

How to watch Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus launch live stream
Lenovo-owned Motorola should live stream the event on either Lenovo's or Moto's YouTube page. Alternatively, you can follow updates on Lenovo's Twitter and Facebook handles as well. Gadgets 360 will also be on ground zero giving you all the details as they happen.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus features
Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are both expected to sport metal bodies, and come with Lenovo branding on the side panels. The primary camera at the back will let go of the capsule design, and instead sport a circular design accompanied by dual-LED flash. The smartphones will have a home button at the front which is widely expected to embed the fingerprint scanner. The legendary Moto "M" logo will sit at the back, and the smartphones are expected to come with a removable battery.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus specifications
The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will come with similar specifications including full-HD screen resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover for protection, run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). Some of the other similarities in the handsets include fingerprint scanner at the front, 5-megapixel front camera, and water repellent coating. Both Moto G5 and G5 Plus are expected to come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colours.

Starting with the Moto G5 specifications, it is expected to feature a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi; 16GB/ 32GB on board storage; 13-megapixel rear camera; 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC; 2800mAh battery with rapid charging support; and 4G LTE support. It will measure 144.3x73x9.5mm and weigh 145 grams.

Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, will feature a slightly larger 5.2-inch full-HD display; 64GB storage; 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging; 12-megapixel camera with dual autofocus feature; powered by 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC; 4G LTE, and measure 150.2x74x7.9mm and weigh 155 grams.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus price
An earlier report claims that the Moto G5 may be priced lower than its predecessor at launch. The Moto G5 will be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model while the 3GB RAM with 16GB storage model is likely to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The smartphone was recently spotted the Moto G5 being sold on OLX in Brazil for about $385 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 32GB variant.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus release date
Both the devices are expected to go on sale soon after launch, however specifics are yet unknown. We recommend you to take all of this with a pinch of salt till all details become official in a few hours from now.

Tags: Motorola, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, MWC, MWC 2017, Moto G5 Launch, Moto G5 Live Stream, Watch Moto G5 Live, Moto G5 Features, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

LG G6 at MWC 2017: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Moto G5, G5 Plus at MWC 2017 - Rumoured Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia at MWC 2017: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far
  2. BlackBerry Launches KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry'
  3. MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others
  4. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launch at MWC: How to Watch the Live Stream
  5. LG G6 at MWC 2017: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far
  6. How to Create, Edit, Delete WhatsApp Status Update
  7. Early Uber Investors Call on Company to Change 'Destructive Culture'
  8. More Nokia 3310 Reboot Details Tipped Ahead of Its Sunday Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images, Specifications Leak Ahead of Sunday Launch
  10. Nokia 3310 Said to Make Comeback With Colour Display, Classic Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.