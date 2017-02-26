Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are due to be launched at Lenovo's pre-MWC event. The devices are expected to run on Android 7.0 nougat out of the box, and come with upgraded specifications. Moto's conference starts at 9pm IST (4.30pm CET) on Sunday, and should be live streamed for the world to see.

How to watch Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus launch live stream

Lenovo-owned Motorola should live stream the event on either Lenovo's or Moto's YouTube page. Alternatively, you can follow updates on Lenovo's Twitter and Facebook handles as well. Gadgets 360 will also be on ground zero giving you all the details as they happen.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus features

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are both expected to sport metal bodies, and come with Lenovo branding on the side panels. The primary camera at the back will let go of the capsule design, and instead sport a circular design accompanied by dual-LED flash. The smartphones will have a home button at the front which is widely expected to embed the fingerprint scanner. The legendary Moto "M" logo will sit at the back, and the smartphones are expected to come with a removable battery.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus specifications

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will come with similar specifications including full-HD screen resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover for protection, run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). Some of the other similarities in the handsets include fingerprint scanner at the front, 5-megapixel front camera, and water repellent coating. Both Moto G5 and G5 Plus are expected to come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colours.

Starting with the Moto G5 specifications, it is expected to feature a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi; 16GB/ 32GB on board storage; 13-megapixel rear camera; 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC; 2800mAh battery with rapid charging support; and 4G LTE support. It will measure 144.3x73x9.5mm and weigh 145 grams.

Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, will feature a slightly larger 5.2-inch full-HD display; 64GB storage; 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging; 12-megapixel camera with dual autofocus feature; powered by 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC; 4G LTE, and measure 150.2x74x7.9mm and weigh 155 grams.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus price

An earlier report claims that the Moto G5 may be priced lower than its predecessor at launch. The Moto G5 will be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model while the 3GB RAM with 16GB storage model is likely to be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The smartphone was recently spotted the Moto G5 being sold on OLX in Brazil for about $385 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 32GB variant.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus release date

Both the devices are expected to go on sale soon after launch, however specifics are yet unknown. We recommend you to take all of this with a pinch of salt till all details become official in a few hours from now.