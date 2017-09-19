Lenovo-owned Moto brand recently released the list of its smartphones that will receive Android 8.0 Oreo going ahead but the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, which were released last year, were surprising omissions among other handsets. Now, the company has come forward and clarified that the Moto G4 Plus will also be receiving the much-awaited Oreo treatment and has apologised for the previous miscommunication as well. If you noticed it already, yes you are right, the company has only confirmed the update for the Plus variant of the smartphone.

In an official statement provided to Android Police, Lenovo-owned brand said, "It's been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologise for this miscommunication. It's our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it's important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule."

As you can see from the official statement on the matter, apparently there was some miscommunication in the marketing material from the company's side. However, there is still no firm schedule for the Android 8.0 Oreo rollout to the Moto G4 Plus smartphone. While there is no confirmation about the Moto G4, which effectively confirms that the handset will not be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo, it is at least better that we now know that Moto G4 Plus will be getting the update and the company kept its promise.