Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G4 Plus to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update After All, Company Clarifies 'Miscommunication'

 
19 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto G4 Plus to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update After All, Company Clarifies 'Miscommunication'

Highlights

  • Moto recently released list of smartphones to get the update
  • There is no word about the upgrade for Moto G4 regular variant
  • The company has blamed miscommunication in marketing material

Lenovo-owned Moto brand recently released the list of its smartphones that will receive Android 8.0 Oreo going ahead but the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, which were released last year, were surprising omissions among other handsets. Now, the company has come forward and clarified that the Moto G4 Plus will also be receiving the much-awaited Oreo treatment and has apologised for the previous miscommunication as well. If you noticed it already, yes you are right, the company has only confirmed the update for the Plus variant of the smartphone.

In an official statement provided to Android Police, Lenovo-owned brand said, "It's been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologise for this miscommunication. It's our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it's important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule."

As you can see from the official statement on the matter, apparently there was some miscommunication in the marketing material from the company's side. However, there is still no firm schedule for the Android 8.0 Oreo rollout to the Moto G4 Plus smartphone. While there is no confirmation about the Moto G4, which effectively confirms that the handset will not be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo, it is at least better that we now know that Moto G4 Plus will be getting the update and the company kept its promise.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Moto G4

Motorola Moto G4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good screen
  • Decent performance
  • Near-stock Android
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Not worth the price
Read detailed Motorola Moto G4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Motorola Moto G4 Plus

Motorola Moto G4 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Sleek design and good build
  • Vivid display
  • Strong battery life
  • Near-stock version of Android
  • Improved camera app
  • Bad
  • No NFC
  • Low-light camera performance is average
Read detailed Motorola Moto G4 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Moto G4 Plus Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Moto G4 Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Mobiles, Android, Lenovo
Pi Says Its Wireless Charging Tech Works at a Distance
Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale Today: Time, Where to Buy, Price, Specifications
Moto G4 Plus to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update After All, Company Clarifies 'Miscommunication'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Google Tez App: 8 Things You Should Know About the Digital Payments App
  2. Google Tez, iPhone X Benchmarks, and WhatsApp Storage Update: 360 Daily
  3. WhatsApp Beta for Android Makes It Easier to Manage Storage Consumption
  4. iPhone X Destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 in Benchmark Results
  5. How to Download and Install iOS 11 on Your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
  6. Vodafone Offers Up to Rs. 900 Additional Talk Time to Lava Feature Phone
  7. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  8. Moto G4 Plus Will Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Company Clarifies
  9. Airtel Is Giving Up to 60GB Data Free if You Download This App
  10. The Pirate Bay Uses Your CPU to Mine Cryptocurrency for Revenue: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.