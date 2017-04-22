Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G4 Play To Receive Android Nougat in June: Report

 
22 April 2017
Highlights

  • Moto G4 Play to get Android Nougat update in June
  • The smartphone was launched in India in September
  • It is currently available via Amazon India at Rs. 7,999

Moto G4 Play, which was launched in India in September last year, will finally receive Android Nougat update in June, according to a new report. The Moto G4 Play is priced at Rs. 8,999, but is currently being offered at Rs. 7,999 via Amazon India. It will also be the last member of the Moto G4 family to get the Nougat update. To recall, the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus received the Nougat update in December.

The Nougat update for the Moto G4 Play was confirmed by Android Authority, who were informed by a Lenovo spokesperson that “Consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June.” The spokesperson added that it would be a global rollout, so Moto G4 Play users in India can expect to get the update around the same time.

The Moto G4 Play was launched running on running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Optics include an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a a 5-megapixel sensor front-facing camera with display flash feature.

The Moto G4 Play comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It is fitted with a 2800mAh battery, measures 144.40x72.00x9.9mm and weighs 137 grams. The smartphone is available via Amazon India and is offered in Black and White colour variants.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

