Moto E4 Spotted on Benchmark Site With MediaTek SoC, 2GB of RAM

 
20 April 2017
Moto E4 Spotted on Benchmark Site With MediaTek SoC, 2GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto E4 said to pack MediaTek SoC
  • It is likely to pack 2GB of RAM
  • Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus expected to launch this year

Lenovo's rumoured fourth-generation Moto E-Series handet has been making rounds of the Internet, and is expected to be launched as the Moto E4 soon. Ahead of any official confirmation from the company, the alleged benchmark results of the Moto E4 have been spotted, tipping a few specifications.

Spotted on GeekBench Browser, the handset is listed as Motorola Moto E4. Further, the handset shows few specifications of the handset including 2GB RAM suggesting that the company may be targeting budget segment yet again. Other specifications tipped include quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.25GHz. The benchmark results were uploaded on April 15 suggesting that the company may be testing the Moto E4 units. In terms of benchmark results, the alleged Moto E4 can be seen scoring 551 single-score benchmark, and 1514 in multi-core score. The benchmark listing of the Moto E4 was first reported by Roland Quandt.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto E4 is said to get a complete makeover in terms of design, and is widely expected to be priced slightly above the Moto C range, which is said to be the company's new series catering at ultra-affordable segment.

Previous leaks have suggested the Moto E4 to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, support LTE networks, come with 16GB of storage, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v4.2. The Moto E4 Plus is also tipped to sport a 5000mAh battery, while the E4 will pack a 2800mAh battery.

A recent leaked image by @evleaks showed the differences expected in the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. The two smartphones were leaked sitting right next to each other indicating that size. The Moto E4 Plus was seen featuring much thinner bezels than the Moto E4, and it also sport a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto E4 Specifications, Moto E4 Plus Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Moto E4 Spotted on Benchmark Site With MediaTek SoC, 2GB of RAM
 
 



 
