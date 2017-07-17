Panasonic on Monday launched its P55 Max smartphone with 5000mAh battery and 3GB RAM in India. The Panasonic P55 Max has been priced by the company at Rs. 8,499 and is already available exclusively via Flipkart in Matte Black and Champagne Gold colours. Notably, the smartphone will be competing against the likes of Moto E4 Plus and Nubia N2, both with 5000mAh battery, which were recently launched in India.

Moto E4 Plus vs. Panasonic P55 Max

Apart from the massive battery capacity, the Panasonic P55 Max comes with a quad-LED flash support coupled with the rear 13-megapixel sensor for improved low-light photography. At front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel shooter for taking selfies. The Moto E4 Plus has identical rear and front cameras, at least as par as the megapixels are concerned.

Panasonic P55 Max Other Specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM Panasonic P55 Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor clocked at 1.25GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The P55 Max comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The Moto E4 Plus has near identical specifications, except it comes with 32GB of internal storage.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Panasonic P55 Max offers options like 4G VoLTE connectivity, OTG, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n. The smartphone measures 152x72.6x8.7mm and weighs 180 grams. The sensors on board include accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, Business Head of Mobility Division at Panasonic India, was quoted as saying, "In today's connected world, smartphones have become the lifeline drawing parallels amongst work-life balance. The long lasting 5000mAh battery further ensures the seamless functioning without interruptions. We believe, P55 Max will be the quintessential solution-provider for individuals in the value-based smartphone segment