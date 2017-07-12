Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto E4 Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

 
12 July 2017
Moto E4 Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Moto E4 Plus price in India is expected to similar to the US
  • It was launched alongside Moto E4 last month
  • The smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive

Lenovo brand Moto is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone in India on Wednesday - the Moto E4 Plus. The smartphone was globally unveiled in June, alongside the Moto E4. The Plus variant sports a massive 5000mAh battery, which is its highlight feature. Other highlight features are the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner, the use of Android 7.1 Nougat, and a front flash module. The smartphone will be launched in India at 12pm IST, and you can watch the live stream below.

Moto E4 Plus price in India

The Moto E4 Plus price in India is expected to be similar to its US pricing, which was set at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600). Moto has already confirmed that the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive.

 

Moto E4 Plus specifications

The Moto E4 Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. In the US, the smartphone sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 SoC, but in India it will launch with a MediaTek MTK6737M SoC. It has two RAM and storage variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant as well. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

As for optics, the Moto E4 Plus sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a single-LED flash module. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a single-LED flash module. 

Connectivity options aboard the Moto E4 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Micro-USB, GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

As we mentioned, the biggest USP of the Moto E4 Plus is 5000mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging as well. The dimensions measure at 155x77.5x9.55mm, and the smartphone weighs 181 grams. The smartphone was launched in Iron Gray and Fine Gold colour options.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Moto E4 Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Vivo V5S
