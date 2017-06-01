Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto E4 Plus Cover Shells Leaked, Tip Colour Variants

 
01 June 2017
Moto E4 Plus Cover Shells Leaked, Tip Colour Variants

Photo Credit: TechnoFord

Highlights

  • Moto E4 Plus is tipped to run on Android 7.1 Nougat
  • It is tipped to come in three colour variants
  • It is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery

Moto’s new ultra-affordable ‘E’ series has been leaked on multiple occasions in the past. The company is set to launch the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus smartphones soon, and fresh leak brings design information of the Moto E4 Plus.

TechnoFord has leaked shell covers of the Moto E4 Plus smartphone. The covers indicate that the smartphone may be launched in three colour variants – Gold, Blue, and Black. The back cover also shows that the Moto E4 Plus will have a round shaped camera ring, a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge, and a speaker grille at the back of the smartphone. The volume keys and the power button are housed on the right side of the smartphone.

A past leak by tipster Evan Blass indicates that the Moto E4 Plus is not only slightly larger when compared to the E4, but will sport design changes as well. Notably, it will have a Home Button in the front housing the fingerprint sensor underneath, while the Moto E4 won't have a Home Button at the front at all. The front camera placements on the phones are also slightly different from one another. The Moto E4 Plus is also seen featuring much thinner bezels than the Moto E4.

The Moto E4 Plus rumoured specifications include Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737M Cortex-A53 quad-core chipset paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and Mali-T720MP2 GPU. It offers 16GB of storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

The rear camera is at 13-megapixel with autofocus and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front sensor. It packs a 5000mAh removable battery, and offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC (select markets), Wi-Fi 802.11n, FM radio, Micro-USB, and GPS.

The Moto E4 smartphone is also expected to launch alongside, with the expected date being at July 17. Previous leaks suggest that the Moto E4 unlocked version is expected to be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500), while the E4 Plus will come in two variants with the pricing starting at EUR 190 (roughly Rs. 13,300), with the 3GB RAM variant priced even higher.

Also, the Moto E4 is said to sport a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display with 294ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is expected to sport an 8-megapixel rear sensor, packs a 2800mAh removable battery, and is tipped to come in Lunar Grey colour options.

Tasneem Akolawala

