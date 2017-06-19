Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery to Launch in India Today

Lenovo India will launch the Moto C Plus budget Android smartphone at an event in New Delhi today. Online e-commerce website Flipkart has already confirmed that the Moto C Plus will be available via its platform post launch. Launch of the smartphone is expected to start around noon on Monday, where the price in India will be revealed. Flipkart will host the first sale of the Moto C Plus on Tuesday at 12 noon. It's not clear at this point if, like the Moto C, the smartphone will also be available via offline channels. As always, Gadgets 360 will updates from the Moto C Plus event, so stay tuned to the website and social channels for the latest information.

Moto C Plus specifications

To recall, the Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 1GB or 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB).

The Moto C Plus comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus is also expected to get a 4G VoLTE variant and dual-SIM card slots in India. Given these specifications, you can expect the Moto C Plus to be priced pretty close to the Moto C when it launches.