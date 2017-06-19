The Moto C Plus has been launched in India just a month after it was unveiled globally; with this launch, both smartphones in the all-new Moto C series have made their way to India. The highlights of the entry-level Moto C Plus are the Android 7.0 Nougat software and its 4000mAh battery. As promised earlier, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart from Tuesday. As part of Moto C Plus launch day offers, if you buy the smartphone, you will have the option to get the Motor Pulse Max headset at Rs. 749, while Reliance Jio customers who subscribe to Jio Prime will get up to 30GB of additional data without any extra charge. Additionally, Myntra users will get 20 percent off on Flipkart Fashion.

Moto C Plus price in India, release date

The Moto C Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 6,999, which places it between the Moto C and Moto E3 Power in the Moto portfolio. The smartphone will be up for purchase in the Indian market starting Tuesday, June 20 at 12pm. At this price point, the Moto C Plus competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 4's entry-level variant.

Moto C Plus specifications

Available in Black, White and Gold colour options, the Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 128GB).

The Moto C Plus comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a rapid-charging 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, Dual-SIM, and 4G VoLTE.