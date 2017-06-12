Moto C Plus With Android 7.0 Nougat Set to Launch in India Soon

After launching the Moto C in India earlier this month, Lenovo brand Moto is gearing up to bring the larger Moto C Plus to the Indian market, according to its latest teaser. Both the phones were first unveiled in May offering entry-level specifications at affordable prices. The Moto C has been priced at Rs. 5,999 in the country, and we'll know how the Moto C Plus will be priced soon enough.

Moto India tweeted a brief video on Monday suggesting that the launch of the Moto C Plus is at hand. The company is yet to specify the exact date and timing of the launch. The Moto C Plus looks similar to the Moto C in terms of design, but differs slightly when it comes to some internal specifications.

For starters, the Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 1GB or 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB).

In terms of optics, the Moto C Plus features an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The former measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus is also expected to get a 4G VoLTE variant and dual-SIM card slots in India. Given these specifications, you can expect the Moto C Plus to be priced pretty close to the Moto C when it launches.