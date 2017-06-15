Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Monday

  hindi
15 June 2017
Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Monday

Highlights

  • Moto C Plus to launch in India on Monday
  • Moto C was launched earlier this month
  • Moto C Plus sports a large 4000mAh battery

Lenovo has started sending out media invites for a launch event on Monday where the company is set to launch the recently unveiled Moto C Plus in the country. The all-new Moto C range was announced last month, and India is among the first few countries where it's being released. The company, earlier this month, launched the Moto C in India at a price of Rs. 5,999, and now the Moto C Plus is set to join its smaller sibling.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones are targeted at first-time smartphone buyers and are the brand's "most affordable handsets ever".

The company has also started creating hype around the next launch. On Wednesday, the company in a tweet wrote, "Yes, it'll never let you run out of juice. Yes, it's that charged!" accompanied by hashtags Moto C Plus and coming soon. Moto C Plus was launched at a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for 1GB RAM/16GB storage model.

Moto C Plus specifications

The Moto C Plus features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 1GB or 2GB of RAM (depending on the variant). It packs 16GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage. For camera, the Moto C Plus sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also packs a 2-megapixel front camera.

One of the biggest highlights of the Moto C Plus is its massive 4000mAh battery. It measures 144x72.3x10mm, and weighs 162 grams. The smartphone features capacitive navigation buttons at the front with no sign of a fingerprint scanner at the front or back. The speaker grille is seen at the back of the smartphone, while the 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge.

Tags: Motorola, Lenovo Mobiles, Moto C, Moto C Plus Price, Moto C Plus Specifications, Moto C Plus India Launch
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

