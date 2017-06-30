Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto C Plus Now Available for as Low as Rs. 499 With Flipkart Exchange Offer

 
30 June 2017
Highlights

  • The exchange offer listed is up to Rs. 6,500
  • The Moto C Plus is priced at Rs. 6,999
  • There also a Reliance Jio additional 4G data offer listed

Lenovo launched the Moto C Plus in India earlier this month, and made it exclusively available on Flipkart at Rs. 6,999. Now, the Moto C Plus is listed with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 6,500, making it possible for the smartphone purchase to come down to as low as Rs. 499 (excluding the Rs. 100 pickup charge).

All the three Moto C Plus colour variants - Fine Gold, Pearl White, and Starry Black - are up for sale on Flipkart and are listed with the exchange offer. The exchange offer amount will vary depending on the smartphone you exchange it with. There’s also extra 5 percent off if you purchase the smartphone with an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There’s also a partnership with Reliance Jio listed that gives about 30GB of additional 4G data to its customers.

As we mentioned, there is a Rs. 100 pickup charge (for your old phone), so even if you manage to get the maximum discount, the actual price you pay for the Moto C Plus will be Rs. 599. The iPhone SE gives a discount of Rs. 2,500, the iPhone 5s gives a discount of Rs. 4,050, the Nexus 6P gives a discount of Rs. 6,200, while the Vivo X6S Plus gives the maximum discount of Rs. 6,500.

Moto C Plus Specifications

The dual-SIM Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. The Moto C Plus also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a rapid-charging 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, and 4G VoLTE.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

