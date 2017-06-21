The Moto C Plus budget smartphone on Tuesday was sold out within seven minutes of the start of its first sale, according to Flipkart. The e-commerce retailer also announced that the Moto C Plus will be available via open sale on Flipkart from Thursday.

In a press statement, Flipkart said, "The entire stock on Flipkart was sold out within 7 minutes of the sale opening, selling at a bristling [sic] rate of 100 units per second." Based on Flipkart's statement, the first sale of the Moto C Plus had roughly 42,000 units on sale.

Moto C Plus First Impressions

The Moto C Plus was launched in India on Monday, and was priced at Rs. 6,999. It runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 128GB). The smartphone will be available in Black, White and Gold colour options on Flipkart.

The Moto C Plus comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view, and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10mm and weighs 162 grams.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus also gets 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM card slots.