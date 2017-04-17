Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto Z2 Force Leaked in Videos; Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Leaked in Images

 
17 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto Z2 Force Leaked in Videos; Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Leaked in Images

Highlights

  • Moto working on a new budgeted 'C' series
  • Moto E4 Plus to sport a 5000mAh battery
  • Moto Z2 Force has a 3.5mm audio jack

Lenovo brand Moto's upcoming smartphone lineup was recently revealed in images and photos. Now, we have new leaked videos and images hitting the Web. The leaked smartphones include the Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and the Moto Z2 Force. The new 'C' lineup is said to be even cheaper than the 'E' series, making it more relatable in the developing markets, and may not even be launched in developed markets like the US.

The ultra-affordable Moto C and Moto C Plus renders have been leaked again by OnLeaks and SlashLeaks, showing the two budget smartphones from all angles this time. They seem to sport a metal-like finish, with rear speakers, capacitive navigation buttons, and a Moto logo in the front. Interestingly, the Moto C Plus appears to be much thinner than the Moto C, but the camera bump is visible on the larger variant. Android Authority in collaboration with OnLeaks has also leaked a 360-degree render videos of the Moto C and Moto C Plus showing the smartphones from all angles.

The Moto C is said to feature a MediaTek MT6737m 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to pack-in a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854) display, while a 2300mAh removable battery will be there inside. A 5-megapixel camera will be there on the back of the Moto C, while there will be a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Separately, the Moto Z2 Force has also been leaked in press renders and 360-degree render video, courtesy AndroidAuthority and Onleaks. The device is presumably a more durable version on the Moto Z2, which has been tipped earlier, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, something that was excluded in the predecessor Moto Z Force. Apart from that, the design language remains true to the 'Z' line, although it appears to sport lesser bezel on the top and bottom chin. We can see the addition of the dual camera setup at the back as well.

Lastly, Evleaks reveals the image of the upcoming Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, along with OnLeaks who also has a shot of the Moto E4 from all angles as well. The two smartphones sitting right next to each other indicate that size-wise there will be little difference between the two. However, the Moto E4 Plus has much thinner bezels than the Moto E4, and it also sport a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button. It also looks like the Moto E4 Plus has a flash board in the front. The Moto E4 Plus is also tipped to sport a 5000mAh battery, while the E4 will pack a 2800mAh battery.

moto e4 evleaks Moto E4

EvLeaks

In previous leaks, the Moto E4 was tipped to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, support LTE networks, come with 16GB of storage, 2.4GHz Wi-FI, and Bluetooth v4.2. The E4 Plus is expected to sport a MediaTek SoC. There is no word on when these smartphones will be unveiled, or their pricing information.

Motorola Moto C

Motorola Moto C

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2350mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto Z2 Plus, Mobiles, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

E-Commerce Definition Too Wide in GST Dispensation: Assocham
Xiaomi Mi 6 Teased to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Wednesday Launch
VIVO V5
Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto Z2 Force Leaked in Videos; Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Leaked in Images
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  2. Xiaomi Teases Mi 6 to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto C, C Plus, Z2 Force, E4, E4 Plus Leaked in Images and Video
  4. Airtel Offering Up to 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Customers
  5. How Snapdeal Got Caught in the Backlash Against Snapchat CEO
  6. WhatsApp Web Spotted With Message Revoke Feature
  7. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in All Access Sale
  8. Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X Go on Sale in India
  9. E-Commerce Definition Too Wide in GST Dispensation, Says Assocham
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.