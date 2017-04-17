Lenovo brand Moto's upcoming smartphone lineup was recently revealed in images and photos. Now, we have new leaked videos and images hitting the Web. The leaked smartphones include the Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and the Moto Z2 Force. The new 'C' lineup is said to be even cheaper than the 'E' series, making it more relatable in the developing markets, and may not even be launched in developed markets like the US.

The ultra-affordable Moto C and Moto C Plus renders have been leaked again by OnLeaks and SlashLeaks, showing the two budget smartphones from all angles this time. They seem to sport a metal-like finish, with rear speakers, capacitive navigation buttons, and a Moto logo in the front. Interestingly, the Moto C Plus appears to be much thinner than the Moto C, but the camera bump is visible on the larger variant. Android Authority in collaboration with OnLeaks has also leaked a 360-degree render videos of the Moto C and Moto C Plus showing the smartphones from all angles.

The Moto C is said to feature a MediaTek MT6737m 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to pack-in a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854) display, while a 2300mAh removable battery will be there inside. A 5-megapixel camera will be there on the back of the Moto C, while there will be a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Separately, the Moto Z2 Force has also been leaked in press renders and 360-degree render video, courtesy AndroidAuthority and Onleaks. The device is presumably a more durable version on the Moto Z2, which has been tipped earlier, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, something that was excluded in the predecessor Moto Z Force. Apart from that, the design language remains true to the 'Z' line, although it appears to sport lesser bezel on the top and bottom chin. We can see the addition of the dual camera setup at the back as well.

Lastly, Evleaks reveals the image of the upcoming Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, along with OnLeaks who also has a shot of the Moto E4 from all angles as well. The two smartphones sitting right next to each other indicate that size-wise there will be little difference between the two. However, the Moto E4 Plus has much thinner bezels than the Moto E4, and it also sport a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button. It also looks like the Moto E4 Plus has a flash board in the front. The Moto E4 Plus is also tipped to sport a 5000mAh battery, while the E4 will pack a 2800mAh battery.

EvLeaks

In previous leaks, the Moto E4 was tipped to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, support LTE networks, come with 16GB of storage, 2.4GHz Wi-FI, and Bluetooth v4.2. The E4 Plus is expected to sport a MediaTek SoC. There is no word on when these smartphones will be unveiled, or their pricing information.