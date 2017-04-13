Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto Z2 Spotted in Leaked Press Renders

Lenovo may have just unveiled the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in select markets but the company seems to be far from done in terms of planned launches. The Moto C and Moto C Plus have been making rounds on the Internet lately, and now the phones have been spotted in new renders showing the design. Additionally, Lenovo also seems set to reboot the Moto E range with its rumoured Moto E4 which has also leaked in a render, alongside the premium Moto Z2.

Prolific phone tipster @OnLeaks shared renders of the alleged Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, and Moto Z2 smartphones. Unfortunately, we don't have any word on their availability or pricing as of now.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones seem to be targeted at ultra-affordable segment, and are likely to come with features like 4G with VoLTE apart from other standard specifications. The leaked render gives an impression that the Moto C and Moto C Plus will sport polycarbonate bodies. It's worth noting that the Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones are getting the same treatment as some recent Moto phones in terms of design aesthetics. Lenovo has stressed that it will bring Moto Z design language to more of its phones, and the new render seem to indicate the same. Notably, this is not the first time that the Moto C range has been leaked in a render.

Coming to the Moto E4, the series is likely to get a complete makeover, and we expect it be priced slightly above the Moto C range. The leaked render seems to point that the alleged Moto E4 will sport a metallic body as two antenna bands can be seen running on top and bottom at the back of the handset. Unlike the Moto C phones, the Moto E4 can be seen featuring an oval button likely embedding the fingerprint scanner at the front. If this comes out to be true then the Moto E4 will be the first phone featuring a fingerprint scanner. Previously, the phone was spotted on the US FCC site.

The Moto Z2 has also been leaked in a render and points that the phone will closely follow its predecessor, the Moto Z. We can see the rear of the smartphone featuring the 16-dot connector interface for Moto Mods. One of the biggest improvements rumoured however is the dual-rear camera setup which might be the headlining feature for the Moto Z2. The leaked render hints that the phone will maintain a thin profile while will have a protruding camera at the back. The Moto Z2 Force is also rumoured to look the same as the Moto Z2, according to tipster. The new leak from @OnLeaks also seemingly corroborate to a previous leak that claimed Moto Z successor to be dubbed as Moto Z2.