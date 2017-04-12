After launching the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, it seems like Lenovo wants to focus on the budget segment, with leaks flowing in for the Moto C and Moto E series of smartphones. The latest leak is for the Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones, which are reportedly targeted at first-time smartphone buyers and are the brand's "most affordable handsets ever".

As per a report by Venture Beat's Evan Blass, just like Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, both Moto C and Moto C Plus will run Android 7.0 Nougat. Both devices are expected to sport 5-inch displays. However, the Moto C Plus has been tipped to come with an HD screen resolution at 720x1280 pixels, but Moto C is expected to come with an FWVGA screen resolution at 480x854 pixels.

Interestingly, Lenovo is expected to launch both 3G and 4G variants of the Moto C, with certain changes in configurations, but only a 4G LTE model for the Moto C Plus.

Both the upcoming Moto smartphones have been tipped to sport quad-core MediaTek processors. The 3G variant of Moto C is expected to come with a 32-bit processor clocked at 1.3GHz, the Moto C Plus will reportedly feature 64-bit version with the same clock speed. The 4G variant of Moto C has been suggested to come with 64-bit architecture but come with a clock speed of 1.1GHz.

While both Moto C variants are said to come with 1GB of RAM, the Moto C Plus smartphone's memory is expected to range somewhere between 1GB and 2GB of RAM. Coming to the storage, the Moto C Plus has been tipped to come with 16GB of built-in storage while the Moto C is expected to offer either 8GB or 16GB storage depending on factors including region and cellular modem, as per the report. However, all variants of both smartphones are expected to come with expandable storage via microSD card.

Moving on to the battery, Moto C smartphone has been tipped to come with a 2350mAh battery, the Moto C Plus will come with nearly double the capacity at around 4000mAh.

In terms of optics, Moto C sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash (fixed-focus on 3G, auto-focus with 4G) and comes with a 2-megapixel front shooter with flash support. As per the report, the Moto C Plus has the same front-facing camera configuration, but the resolution of the main image sensor on smartphone has been bumped up to 8 megapixels. The two smartphone models are expected to come in Black, White, Gold, and Red colour variants.