Moto C, Moto C Plus With Front Flash and Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

After several leaks, Motorola has finally made its ultra-affordable C-Series official. The company has launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus today, and these dirt cheap smartphones are essentially targeted towards developing markets. Moto C and Moto C Plus will be available beginning this spring in various countries across Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Moto C will be available in a 3G version, starting at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 6,200) with 1GB RAM/8GB storage, and the 4G option starting at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 6,900) with 1GB RAM/8GB storage. Moto C Plus starts at €119 (roughly Rs. 8,300) with 1GB RAM/16GB storage.
As for specifications, the Moto C runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC with just 1GB of RAM. Storage options are at 8GB or 16GB, which can be further expandable via a microSD slot as well (up to 32GB).
Optics include a 5-megapixel rear sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, 74-degree field of view, fixed focus, an LED flash, and 720p video recording. In the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter with 1-micron pixels, a 63-degree field of view, fixed focus, and an LED flash. The Moto C sports a 2350mAh battery which is removable. The dimensions are at 145.5x73.6x9mm, and the smartphone weighs 154 grams. The Moto C will be available in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black colour variants.
The Moto C Plus is very similar to the Moto C with respect to design, but there are some areas with respect to specifications where it surpasses it. For example, the Moto C Plus sports better battery life, rear camera, CPU frequency, display resolution, and even RAM.
The Moto C Plus features a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage offering is at 16GB. Optics include a 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. The biggest improvement is seen on the battery side, with the Moto C Plus sporting a 4000mAh battery. The Moto C Plus dimensions measure 144x72.3x10 mm, and it weighs 162 grams. All the other specifications match with the Moto C.
Both the Moto C smartphones are seen sporting capacitive navigation buttons, with no sign of a fingerprint scanner at the front or back. The speaker grille is seen at the back of the smartphones, while the 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge.
