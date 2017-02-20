Celebrating three years of its presence in India, Lenovo-owned brand Moto has offering discounts and exchange offers on its smartphones available via Flipkart. The 'Moto Days' anniversary sale starts February 20 and ends the next day, and customers can get discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 while purchasing select Moto models in exchange for their old handsets, along with flat discounts of up to Rs. 1,000.

The offers and discounts will be available for the entire range of Moto smartphones available on Flipkart including Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto M, Moto G Turbo Edition, Moto E Power, Moto E, and Moto G (2nd Generation). Along with the offers, the company is offering 10 percent discount to IndusInd Bank credit card users.

As part of Moto Days, customers will be able to get upto Rs. 20,000 off on exchange of their old smartphone (as against up to Rs. 18,000 currently) when purchasing Moto Z, Moto Z Play, and Moto M smartphones from Flipkart. The company is offering flat Rs. 500 off on Moto E Power and Rs. 1,000 off on Moto G Turbo Edition smartphones, which will be available at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999 respectively.

Moto Nexus 6 (32GB) will be available at Rs. 19,999 (usual price of Rs. 21,999) while the 64GB storage variant of the smartphone will be available at Rs. 25,999 (currently available at Rs. 29,999) as part of Moto Days celebration on Flipkart. Moto G (3rd Generation) 8GB will be selling at Rs. 7,999 (currently available at Rs. 9,999) while Moto G (2nd Generation) 16 GB will be available for Rs. 6,999 (usual price of Rs. 8,999).

Interested customers can also choose to purchase Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G 8GB at Rs. 5,999 (currently available at Rs. 6,999) or Moto E (2nd Gen) 3G 8 GB, which will be available at Rs. 4,999 (currently available for Rs. 5,999) as part of the two-day celebration offer on Flipkart.