Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

MIT's New Speech Recognition Chip Delivers Power Savings of Up to 99 Percent

 
15 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
MIT's New Speech Recognition Chip Delivers Power Savings of Up to 99 Percent

Highlights

  • The chip comes with circuit to separate ambient noise from speech
  • The chip has been claimed to require between 0.2 and 10 milliwatts
  • Can potentially improve battery life on devices considerably

Researchers at MIT have developed a low-power special-purpose chip that is claimed to reduce the power consumption of electronic devices and help them save battery life as a result. The chip, which is specialised for automatic speech recognition, has been claimed to require between 0.2 and 10 milliwatts compared with 1 watt requirement by a standard smartphone running speech-recognition software.

This remarkable difference in power requirement effectively means that the new chip can result in power savings between 90 percent to 99 percent, the researchers claim. The drastic reduction in power consumption means that speech recognition can be introduced in more number of devices going forward, especially in those cases where power constraints were preventing the application of the technology.

As more and more devices are now getting support for speech recognition (recently introduced Android Wear 2.0 watches with Google Assistant being a good example), this new dedicated chip can prove to be a real game-changer. Further, as the size of the devices keeps getting smaller, and more and more power components are utilised, the battery life issues resolved by this chip might open new gates for the hardware developers.

"Speech input will become a natural interface for many wearable applications and intelligent devices," Anantha Chandrakasan, head of the group that developed the new chip, was quoted as saying in the report. "The miniaturisation of these devices will require a different interface than touch or keyboard. It will be critical to embed the speech functionality locally to save system energy consumption compared to performing this operation in the cloud," she said.

If you are wondering how the chip manages to save the power, it is all possible due to efficient implementation of speech-recognition networks. The chip additionally includes a "voice activity detection" circuit that separates the ambient noise to determine whether it might be speech or not. Only when this circuit confirms that it is a speech, a larger and more complex voice-recognition circuit is given the green signal to get into action.

Considering that adoption rate of IoT (Internet of Things) devices has picked up pace in recent times and devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home have seen good amount of success, this new chip might end up setting a new milestone in the industry.

Tags: Dedicated Voice-Recognition Chip, MIT Voice-Recognition Chip, Mobiles, Tablets, Wearables, Science, Internet of Things, Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition
Canon Announces EOS 800D, EOS 77D DSLRs and EOS M6 Mirrorless Camera
Nokia 3310: Five Reasons Everyone Loves the Classic Nokia Phone Even Today
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
MIT's New Speech Recognition Chip Delivers Power Savings of Up to 99 Percent
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  2. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  3. Soon You Can Pay Income Tax, Apply for PAN Card via Mobile App
  4. 5 Reasons That Made Nokia 3310 a Classic
  5. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  6. Jio Stands for Affordability in a World Where Data Is the New Oil: Ambani
  7. Pioneer's New Headphones Let You Listen to Music and Charge Your iPhone 7
  8. Nokia 6's Global Launch Tipped by Certification of New Variant
  9. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  10. Over 3 Million Xiaomi Redmi 3S Phones Sold in Less Than 6 Months in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.