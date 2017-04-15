Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Says Only 13 Smartphones Will Get Windows 10 Creators Update

 
15 April 2017
Microsoft Says Only 13 Smartphones Will Get Windows 10 Creators Update

Highlights

  • Windows 10 Creators Update for mobiles will release starting April 25
  • Only 13 smartphones will get the update
  • No other devices will officially get the Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft began the global rollout of Windows 10 Creators Update for PC earlier this week. The Windows 10 Creators Update will be pushed in batches to 400 million users, which means that it will take time to reach all the users globally. While the prior announcement was regarding the update arriving on PC, Microsoft on Friday announced the official list of smartphones that will be getting Windows 10 Creators Update, and it includes just 13 handset models.

In a release note, Dona Sarkar, Software Engineer, Windows and Devices Group said the company is releasing Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview Build 15204 to Windows Insiders starting Friday. In the same release note, she also noted that the company is working on the Windows 10 Creators Update for Windows phones, which it will release starting April 25. However, as we mentioned, there will just be 13 smartphones receiving the update.

The official list of 13 smartphones includes HP Elite x3, Microsoft Lumia 550, Microsoft Lumia 640/ 640XL, Microsoft Lumia 650, Microsoft Lumia 950/ 950 XL, Alcatel Idol 4S, Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL, SoftBank 503LV, Vaio Phone Biz, MouseComputer MADOSMA Q601, and Trinity NuAns NEO. Apart from the aforementioned smartphones, no other device will not officially receive Windows 10 Creators Update.

However, Microsoft says that the Windows Insiders with devices, which are already running Creators Update Insider preview and are not in the list, can still keep them at their own risk without any official support from the company. There will be no new Insider preview builds pushed to any other devices except the ones in the official list.

As evident, the supported device list excludes a lot of smartphones running Windows 10 Mobile like Lumia 930 and Lumia 1520, and to answer that anomaly Microsoft's Dora explains in the post "We recognize that many Insiders will be disappointed to see their device is no longer supported. We looked at feedback from our Windows Insiders and realized that we were not providing the best possible experience for our customers on many older devices. That helped us determine which devices we support for the Windows 10 Creators Update. We are continually listening to your feedback to provide the best experience for ALL of our customers."

The Windows 10 Creators Update for PC brings an overhaul to the previous version with new features like Night Mode, improved Edge browser, a better Cortana, Paint 3D app, Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode, and Game mode among other improvements. As said, it has already started rolling out on PCs running Windows 10 globally.

Shubham Verma

